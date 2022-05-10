Guardiola on Haaland, injuries and facing 'one of the toughest opponents'

Pep Guardiola has been speaking to the media before Wednesday's Premier League game against Wolves.

Here are the key lines from the Manchester City boss:

When asked about the expected signing of Erling Haaland, Guardiola said he "cannot talk", adding: "Borussia Dortmund and Manchester City have told me I am not allowed to say anything until the deal is completely done."

Guardiola was then asked what difference having a number nine would make to his team, to which he replied: "We have a number nine now. We have, I guess, new players in the squad, some from the academy will come up next season. New players always help us to be a stronger team."

He added that "not one defender or striker will solve our defensive or scoring problems".

Guardiola said "nothing has changed" in terms of injuries in his squad, admitting "we have problems in one department" but adding that "others will solve it".

On facing Wolves, he said "always they have been one of the toughest opponents we face for many reasons" and that "we know how important it is".

On the title race, Guardiola said "we know what we have to do" and reiterated how both City and Liverpool have had "impressive seasons".

