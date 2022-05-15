'Not too despondent' - Potter

Brighton boss Graham Potter, speaking to BBC Sport after the 1-1 draw at Leeds: "Frustrating I guess with the lateness of the goal but in fairness Rob Sanchez has had to make some saves and we needed a second goal to kill it off with the situation Leeds are in. While it is 1-0 the game is alive and Leeds created chances in the second half. I am not too despondent with a point. Our players gave everything. We were really strong in the first half.

"The second half wasn't as good as the first from our perspective and credit the opponent for that, but still Danny Welbeck has a really good chance at 1-0 and Tariq Lamptey at the end. We were conscious of the environment, the crowd, the situation Leeds are in. We needed a second, didn't get it and credit Leeds for their point."