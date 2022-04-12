Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Simeone is typically unflustered by criticism of his side’s approach and says he will be employing similar tactics in their Champions League quarter-final second leg against Manchester City on Wednesday.

Atletico failed to have a shot on target against City in the first leg and trail by a single goal but, despite being at home, Simeone will not change his philosophy.

“We are not going to stray too far from what we do,” he said. “Hopefully we can combine better with faster transitions and more precision on counter-attacks.

“We are facing a team that plays very well, with a very good rhythm and that take advantage of the small spaces in the best way, but we are excited.

“Anything can happen.”

Simeone refused to entertain criticism of his team’s style of play.

“I believe there are different ways of playing to get what you want from each match,” he said.

“I’ve been coaching since 2005 and I’ve never been critical of a colleague. We can all have an opinion and I always respect my colleagues.”