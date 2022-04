With only five games remaining, Watford's chances of staying in the Premier League look very slim.

After a heavy defeat by Manchester City that leaves Roy Hodgson's side nine points away from safety, do you think relegation is now a certainty?

BBC Three Counties Radio commentator Geoff Doyle feels the Hornets' current squad is filled with too many Championship-level players not capable of keeping the club in the top flight - do you agree?

Let us know your thoughts here