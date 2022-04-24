Team news - Brighton v Southampton
Brighton boss Graham Potter makes three changes from the side that lost at Manchester City as he continues to search for a winning formula at the Amex. Leandro Trossard, who got the winner at Spurs last weekend, is fit to play. Neal Maupay returns to the side and Adam Webster makes his first start in two months.
Brighton XI: Sanchez, Cucurella, Webster, Dunk, Maupay, Mac Allister, Trossard, Mwepy, Welbeck, Caicedo, Veltman.
Subs: Steele, Gross, Lallana, Alzate, March, Duffy, Offiah, Ferguson, Sarmiento.
Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has refreshed the team after Thursday's disappointing defeat at Burnley. He makes six changes, with recalls for Shane Long and Che Adams up front, Nathan Redmond and Nathan Tella in midfield and Mohammed Salisu and Tino Livramento reinstated at the back.
Southampton XI: Forster, Walker-Peters, Romeu, Long, Ward-Prowse, Adams, Redmond, Livramento, Salisu, Tella, Bednarek.
Subs: Caballero, Lyanco, A Armstrong, Perraud, S Armstrong, Broja, Elyounoussi, Diallo, Valery.