Ex-Manchester City forward Paul Dickov praised the "incredible patience" of Pep Guardiola's side as they edged past Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final.

City predictably dominated possession against the La Liga champions, but they struggled to create chances and were grateful for Kevin de Bruyne's 70th-minute goal to take a slender advantage to Madrid next week.

"City's tactics were fantastic against probably the most negative team I've ever seen at the Etihad - that includes a lot of cup games with lower league sides! Atletico came with no intent at all to try and score," Dickov said on BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast.

"But City kept moving the ball and, in Phil Foden and Jack Grealish, they were able to bring on two players who changed the game.

"They committed defenders and caused all sorts of problems."

Dickov also backed City to win Sunday's crucial, top-of-the-table match against Liverpool at the Etihad and is excited about a "mega game".

"It's the biggest game I can remember in recent history in the Premier League," he said. "They are probably the best two sides in Europe at the moment."

