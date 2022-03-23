West Ham talking point: Where will the Hammers finish?

Mia Claydon, Green Street Hammers, external

Predicted points: 64

Predicted position: 7th

Despite the fantastic win over Sevilla, tired legs and a strong Tottenham team proved too much for the Hammers. Squad depth in East London is not a new issue, with only one true striker in Michail Antonio and a wasted window in January.

A common statement about West Ham is that they show up to 'big' games. This season, we've dropped points against Brentford, Leeds and Brighton, but picked them up against Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham. This inconsistency (as well as squad depth), has cost us another shot at European football this year, I believe.

Unless, of course, we win the Europa League. The European run appears to be at the forefront of David Moyes and the team's minds, which, based on the stage we are at, is fair enough. However, letting the league slip away after proving such a force in Europe is not the way forward.

Hopefully the international break will give players the opportunity to reset and prioritise the next game. Our fixture list from now to the end of the season is a real mixed bag - with Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal still to play, as well as Norwich, Brighton and Burnley.

I just hope our focus on the Europa League will not impact the way our season finishes.

