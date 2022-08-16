Saveena Johal, Punjabi Forest, external

The adaptation of the new Nottingham Forest squad has been a priority and prime concern, leaving many doubtful whether a club with such high turnover can remain, let alone thrive, in the Premier League.

As Sunday marked the first top-flight home game in 23 years, these doubts were put to the test. Our intentions were clear with a resounding ‘Mull of Kintyre’ accompanied with a powerful Forza Garibaldi display: 'Risen'. Having risen to the Premier League, the first home fixture highlighted our ability to rise through it, too.

Forest’s new team have had minimal time to play together. Defeating West Ham United, a well-adjusted team with far greater Premier League experience, showcased our right to bold aspirations.

A handful of standout players kept an energetic performance both attacking and defensively. The team, as a whole, improved their performances drastically in a week.

As confidence increases, the support at the City Ground will further drive them through. Home games can always be a winning occasion with the growing, reverberating support. We are labelled a 'proper club' for a reason, after all.