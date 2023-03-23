Tyrone Smith, BBC Sport Scotland

Former Aberdeen number two Archie Knox says the Dons will struggle to recruit a new manager who will know the club as well as current caretaker boss Barry Robson does.

Following the departure of Jim Goodwin at the end of January, Robson has impressed since taking charge on an interim basis, in fact he has guided the Dons to four wins from their last five games.

Knox spent three years as assistant to Sir Alex Ferguson at Pittodrie in the early 80s, when they won the European Cup Winners’ Cup.

Speaking at an event to help celebrate the forthcoming 40th anniversary of that achievement, he was asked if he thinks Robson has done enough to earn a shot at the job on a permanent basis, or if he sees it as being one more suited to a more experienced person.

“Maybe so," he said, "but he (Barry) has been here, he has done it here so there will not be anybody that will come in that will know the club as well as he does.

"And by all accounts, from what I hear, his bit in terms of putting it over to the players, as he did with the youth teams, has been first class.

"Everybody still wants Aberdeen to be up there, never mind the top six, third spot at least is the spot that Aberdeen must aim for every season, I know it is so difficult with the way that money is and stuff like that now.

"Jim Mclean did it, Alex Ferguson did it, so it can happen. At this moment in time Rangers and Celtic have all the power and the money and can attract the players, but if they get one or two young players through at Aberdeen, which obviously they have got one or two showing signs of the group we had at that particular time, then you never know what can happen because it is a big club.

"We have still that (winning the ECWC) to turn back to and say ‘well we achieved that once how can we not achieve something like that again?’"