Rangers v Dundee United: Pick of the stats

Rangers have won their last nine league games, last winning 10 in a row in January 2021 during their title-winning campaign under Steven Gerrard (run of 15).

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin has lost all 10 of his managerial games against Rangers in the Scottish Premiership, seven with St Mirren and three with Aberdeen. At Ibrox, he has lost all six such visits by an aggregate score of 14-1.

Rangers have won their last eight home games against Dundee United in the top flight since a 3-2 reverse in April 2011 under Walter Smith.

Dundee United are winless in 10 league games (D3 L7); only Motherwell (11 from November to February) have endured a longer winless run in this season’s Premiership.