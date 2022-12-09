'Brown family put St Johnstone up for sale'

The Brown family, who have been in control for 37 years, are putting St Johnstone up for sale after Steven Brown announced that he would stand down after 11 years as chairman at the club's annual meeting on Friday. (Daily Mail, print edition)

St Johnstone have posted profits of more than £1m, primarily thanks to the sales of key players Ali McCann and Jason Kerr to Preston North End and Wigan Athletic respectively. (The Herald), external

