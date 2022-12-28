Hearts boss Robbie Neilson spoke to BBC Sportsound: "I enjoyed the first half, I thought we played well, we controlled the game, played through the lines, got into good areas and we did exactly what we wanted to do.

"Second half, St Johnstone had more control and made the game more erratic. We couldn't get the control of the midfield area and let them back into it. It was an entertaining game.

"We're delighted with Robert [Snodgrass], off the park as well. He's a top player, he understands the game. He sits further back now he's getting a bit older. He controls game and we've been pleased with him.

"Today we've come here with 10 first team players out, but we've adapted and players have stepped up. To be sitting third, with a game in hand, at the turn of the year is outstanding from the squad."

"Craig [Halkett] got scanned today, we'll know in the next day or two. Stephen [Kingsley] is working through concussion protocols.

"It's the biggest game of the season for us. It always is. The place will be absolutely rocking. We need to do what we did today, dominate."