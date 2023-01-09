Newcastle United remain interested in signing Netherlands forward Memphis Depay, who could still be on his way out of Barcelona this window. They would face competition from Premier League rivals Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United for the 28-year-old. (Sport, in Spanish), external

The Magpies are also preparing a summer move for 23-year-old Bayer Leverkusen and France forward Moussa Diaby. (Bild, in German)

