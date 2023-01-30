Former Premier League defender Neil Taylor says Brighton are a club in demand for players to join at this moment in time.

While he praised the progress under Roberto de Zerbi, Taylor said the hard work done by his predecessor Graham Potter can't be forgotten.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast: "The way they are doing things at the minute, players will be desperate to go and play for Brighton. They almost don’t have to sell themselves.

"It’s not going to be a struggle now for Brighton to get players in. They need to be clever about it.

"Let’s not undermine the work that Graham Potter did beforehand in making them a real comfortable team on the ball. I don’t think they were as front foot as they are now and as direct as they are now, but the framework was already there."

