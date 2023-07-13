'With Van Veen gone, we need goals from across the team'

We asked you what would represent success for Motherwell in the coming season.

Here is a selection of your responses:

David: Hopefully a few more signings to come to bolster the squad and back Stuart Kettlewell, who showed he can get the team playing effective football. Would also like to see us being pro-active in getting players tied down on new contracts, especially our young up-and-coming talent.

Martin: We need to strengthen the squad and find goals with the departure of Kevin van Veen. If we can keep Conor Wilkinson fit then he looks to be a strong addition. That with the leadership of Calum Butcher. I'm positive about the season ahead and think we are at our best when we get the ball down and play football on the best pitch in Scotland. Let the rollercoaster begin.

Edward: Having lost Kevin van Veen, we need to ensure we have goals from across the team, not just from our new strikers. Stuart Kettlewell has turned out to be just the manager we need. His attention to detail is top class and staying with his preferred formation has helped the team so much to be confident in everything they do. The lads need to believe they're top-four material.

Colin: Motherwell need to keep it simple. Always been a team that can defend and counter, but when we press, we can reap rewards. Need some more firepower after the loss of Kevin Van Veen but fully capable of a top-six finish. Stuart Kettlewell appears to have the team on side, so long may that continue.