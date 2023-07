Manchester City have unveiled their third kit for the 2023-24 season with a distinctive spark pattern across the front and sleeves.

They say the strip is "powered by lightning-fast style of play" that creates "pure electricity" between fans, players and staff.

The light-blue lightning bolts are coupled with a neon pink crest and sponsor.

Expect Erling Haaland to light up a few away grounds in this number over the course of the campaign.

