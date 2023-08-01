Everton drew 2-2 with Italian side Monza in their penultimate pre season game, which was held behind closed doors at Goodison Park.

Lewis Dobbin and Neil Maupay grabbed goals for the Toffees, who remain unbeaten during pre-season.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Vitalii Mykolenko stepped up their recovery from injury, with the pair getting 45 minute run-outs each in Tuesday's game.

Everton's final pre-season fixture is against Portuguese side Sporting Lisbon on Saturday at Goodison Park.