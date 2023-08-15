Vyner move played down - gossip

Rangers manager Michael Beale has dismissed reports he is interested in a move for Bristol City's former Aberdeen defender Zak Vyner and says Glen Kamara is not on the verge of joining Leeds United. (The Scotsman)

Ex-Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos could be set for a return to South America, with Santos interested in the Colombian - and Neymar's move to the Saudi Pro League could help fund the deal. (Daily Record)

Ex-Rangers captain Barry Ferguson believes Michael Beale moving Danilo into a more central role rather than wide on the left was a masterstroke. (Go Radio via Scottish Sun)

Former Rangers defender Philippe Senderos and ex-Scotland striker Dougie Freedman are going to be lecturers on the English PFA's new Business School initiative. (Scottish Sun)

