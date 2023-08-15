Erik ten Hag speaking after Manchester United edged out Wolves on Monday: "It was a tough game. I think we can do much better on the ball. We proved that last season and also in pre-season but the pre-season is not the season and when the league starts opponents are more aggressive.

"Our decision-making could have been better and we were not aggressive enough from that point of view, but there are a lot of positives to take. We fought for our lives and we survived with three points so well done."

On the referee's decision not to award Wolves a late penalty: "When VAR looked at it and decided not to give it of course we are pleased.

"I think the two players come together and Andre [Onana] didn't interfere with the action from them because first was the touch on the ball and then came Andre."

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana said he was "confident" Wolves' late penalty appeal would be turned down, adding: "Goalkeepers make decisions, sometimes you are right, sometimes you are not. I made a decision and I am responsible for everything. For me it was contact between two big guys and nothing happened.

"But for us, the most important thing was to win and I am happy for the victory."

