'We can do much better' - Ten Hag
Erik ten Hag speaking after Manchester United edged out Wolves on Monday: "It was a tough game. I think we can do much better on the ball. We proved that last season and also in pre-season but the pre-season is not the season and when the league starts opponents are more aggressive.
"Our decision-making could have been better and we were not aggressive enough from that point of view, but there are a lot of positives to take. We fought for our lives and we survived with three points so well done."
On the referee's decision not to award Wolves a late penalty: "When VAR looked at it and decided not to give it of course we are pleased.
"I think the two players come together and Andre [Onana] didn't interfere with the action from them because first was the touch on the ball and then came Andre."
Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana said he was "confident" Wolves' late penalty appeal would be turned down, adding: "Goalkeepers make decisions, sometimes you are right, sometimes you are not. I made a decision and I am responsible for everything. For me it was contact between two big guys and nothing happened.
"But for us, the most important thing was to win and I am happy for the victory."
Did you know?
Manchester United have won seven consecutive home Premier League games for the first time since November 2017 (a run of 8).
Wolves directed six shots on target in the game, the most by a visiting side at Old Trafford in the Premier League without scoring since Chelsea in August 2019 (7 shots on target, 0 goals).
Wolves' tally of 23 shots was the second most in a Premier League away game at Old Trafford in recorded history (since 2003-04). Only Chelsea (25) in November 2005 have attempted more in a Premier League game away against Man Utd.