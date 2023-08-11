Howe confirmed Joe Willock won't be available until after the international break, but Fabian Schar has returned to training and is in contention.

He is "already impressed" by new signing Tino Livramento, adding there is "a lot to like, very athletic, quick, dynamic and has good endurance levels so he will be box-to-box, a really exciting player".

Asked about the enforcement of technical area rules and if they will impact him and Jason Tindall, he said: "Strange that that has been brought in this season. From our perspective that is a blow naturally, because there's been no plan of ours to work that way, it has just happened naturally."

He added: "There will probably be a lot of situations where [Tindall] will want to come forward and help but we don't want to see him get sent off so he'll probably have to get chained to the dugout."

On the transfer window, he said: "I'd love one more player personally and then I think we would have the ideal depth with the squad and injuries we have at the moment, but let's wait and see."

He feels the team have "come a long way" since he first started and that they have "leapt forward in every aspect and I hope the results show that."

Asked about pundits leaving them out of top-six predictions, he said: "People always right us off and I urge my players to prove people wrong and fight tooth and nail to prove people wrong every single day."