Livingston set to sign 'unbelievable' Teto

Livingston are set to finalise the signing of South African forward Aphelele Teto.

Manager David Martindale and his staff came across the 20-year-old, who will join from TS Galaxy in his homeland, in Turkey during last term’s mid-season World Cup break.

Teto is expected to sign a four-year deal at the West Lothian club when he arrives on Thursday.

“We watched TS Galaxy training and this wee kid was unbelievable,” Martindale says. “He brought a smile to your face, so I kept in touch with the people at the club and we struck up a deal with no upfront fee.

“TS have a large percentage of any sell-on and we’ll keep a large percentage. If the player comes in and does well it’s a win-win for both parties.

“I think he’s one for the future, I won’t put too much expectation on him now. But I’ve not seen another kid at that age in Scotland with the technical ability he has, so I’m really excited for the future.”