Rangers 'really hungry' for new season - Souttar

John Souttar believes Rangers' training camp in Germany, combined with the arrival of six summer signings so far, augurs well for the coming campaign.

"Everyone is really hungry and, when there are that number of new boys that come in, everyone automatically has got to fight for their shirt," the Scotland centre-half said.

"It is always the case at Rangers, but even more so now with the amount of quality that has been brought in and I think everyone is aware of that. There are only 11 jerseys for the first game of the season, so everyone is going to be fighting for it and that can only be a good thing going forward."

Souttar thinks the new signings mean pre-season has "a slightly different feel to it".

"These few weeks are massive, especially when there are new boys coming in," he said. "They are getting a feel for the club and how everyone gets on - off the pitch is as important as on it.

"Especially in pre-season, getting to know everyone's characters, what they are like and what pushes them. When you are at home, you don't really get that 24/7 with the lads and hopefully it is the foundation for a successful season for us."