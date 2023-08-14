Danny Murphy, MOTD2 pundit & former Liverpool midfielder

Moises Caicedo is quick and tenacious, and has got the legs of N'Golo Kante to get around the pitch, spot danger and put out fires. But, crucially, the 21-year-old Ecuador international is technically good too.

If you are going to play as a 'number five' for a top team, you need to be able to use the ball, not just cover off the defensive aspect.

Enzo Fernandez played in that role for Chelsea after signing in January and definitely ticks all of those boxes. However, he has been speaking about having a more attacking role under new manager Mauricio Pochettino and, going on what we saw on Sunday, he will be getting into more advanced positions this season.