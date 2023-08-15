Ollie Kay, We Are Luton Town, external

There is no need to panic.

Sure, on paper the 4-1 loss to Brighton appears to have all corners of the mainstream media and Premier League fans across the world counting the days until relegation with a whimper is confirmed. However, probing deeper, the green shoots for a successful campaign were apparent.

First, Brighton are a sensational team, shown by finishing sixth last season. Off the pitch, Tony Bloom has a model that every club in the football pyramid dreams of replicating, and since Roberto de Zerbi arrived they have stepped up another level on the pitch.

The numbers show our expected goals (xG) against Brighton was 1.48, generating seven chances from open play and nine shots on goal. Amex Stadium was not a happy hunting ground last season for teams – Southampton only generated an xG of 0.60 from five shots in a 3-1 loss, Wolves hit 0.75 xG in a 6-0 demolition, and even Manchester City - one of the finest teams this country has ever seen - were outplayed during a 1-1 draw.

These numbers all go to show, when you play Brighton you are in for a game, so Luton Town did a fine job of carving out chances.

As first games go, it was certainly a baptism of fire, with the importance of being clinical in front of goal and no-nonsense defending both on display.

There is room for improvement, but Rob Edwards is already on top of it.