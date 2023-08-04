Who will be battling the drop this season?

Our experts gaze into the crystal ball to give us some predictions for the new Premiership campaign...

Willie Miller: There must be heavy clouds over St Johnstone after starting so poorly in the League Cup. I think the Saints will struggle.

Kenny Miller: There's not a lot between the teams outside of the the big five. It will be tough for Dundee coming back up, it's dealing with that step up the consistent rise in quality that you are facing week-in, week out.

Leanne Crichton: Newly promoted teams tend to struggle and the budget cuts at Livingston are significant, but alarm bells are ringing at St Johnstone. I don't know if they are reluctant to spend and rebuild the squad because the club is up for sale.

Stephen Craigan: The League Cup isn't always a marker; look at St Mirren and Hibs last year - they missed out on qualification but then went on to finish in the top six. I'm not as optimistic for St Johnstone after losing three from four against lower-league opposition. I fear for them because they are short of numbers and quality right now.

