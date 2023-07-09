Robinson eyes another striker after derby loss 'wake-up call'

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson revealed he plans on signing another striker after a 2-0 Renfrewshire derby defeat away to Greenock Morton he hopes proves "a wake-up call" to his players.

The Scottish Premiership club last week bought winger Conor McMenamin from Glentoran and also added Mikael Mandron after the striker left Motherwell - and Robinson recognised that they have had no time to get used to St Mirren's system.

But both were brought on as second-half substitutes against Morton as the manager was desperate to give them game time in his side's final pre-season friendly before next weekend's League Cup group-stage opener away to Montrose.

The Northern Irishman thought Toyosi Olusanya, the forward who spent last season on loan to Arbroath, played well but told his club's social media: "There's a lot of competition at this football club for places and I intend to bring in one more striker as well.

"There were good signs in terms of the build up, there was a lot of control in the game, but we need to take our chances and our defending has to be better."

Robbie Muirhead gave Morton the lead after 80 minutes from the penalty spot, with fellow forward Lewis McGrattan slotting the second two minutes later for what home manager Dougie Imrie described as a "fantastic win" in a derby in which there "are never friendlies".

Robinson pointed out that St Mirren had performed well in pre-season this time last year but failed to qualify from their League Cup group - and he hopes the opposite will be the case this time.

"You've seen the fans turn out for both sides and we made it clear it was a very competitive friendly," he said. "A lot of people will have gone home disappointed, but there's a lot of people will get a wake-up call from that.

"We want that shock now and I've made it abundantly clear to everybody in the dressing-room what it means in every game and every training session, so anybody that's new into the building will be left in no doubt whatsoever what standards we expect at the football club and some of them have still to get there."