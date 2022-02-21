Shush the striker talk

Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

Can we please quieten down the 'Manchester City need a striker' talk every time the Blues don't win?

Manager Pep Guardiola himself has said that these questions will only be raised when City drop points. It's true, because people need to find a reason as to why they didn't win. It's an easy stick to beat City with. But there's a simple fact to show that goals aren't necessarily the issue: 100 goals in 38 games this season. It was 100 in 45 last season.

In the defeat by Spurs I'd point the fingers at the defence. Son got in down the left too easily for the first. And, for the winner, the cross wasn't stopped by Cancelo on Kulusevski, Dias' header wasn't perfect for their second, and Walker v Kane for the decisive header wasn't much of a contest for the Spurs striker.

In the summer the Blues will go for a centre-forward again. There may be an added dynamism about them. They might become more clinical. But they'll still lose games, and then where do the fingers point?