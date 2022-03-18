Lawro's predictions: Crystal Palace v Everton

Lawro's prediction: 1-0

You could argue Everton don't need the distraction of the FA Cup while they are struggling at the bottom of the Premier League table, but I actually think another win would do them the world of good before they sign off for the international break.

Everything was going wrong for Everton until their last-gasp winner against Newcastle on Thursday, so this is a chance for them to build some more confidence. There is no way Frank Lampard will field a weakened team after that result, because he has had enough bad news without bringing more on himself.

This is still a very tough tie, though, no matter who Lampard picks.

Crystal Palace have lost only one of their past nine games in all competitions and we saw against Manchester City on Monday just how hard they are to beat.

FA Cup runs are rare for the Eagles - they lost in the final in 2016 but before then 1995 was the last time they made the last four. With Everton so poor on their travels, this is a great chance for Patrick Vieira's side to progress that far.

Mez's prediction: You can probably guess that I am going to back Palace here! I do think they have got a bit of momentum though. Vieira's done really well in his first season in charge and the FA Cup meant a lot to him as a player - he won it five times - so I can see him fancying a trip to Wembley. I like Lampard but I see a Palace win. 2-0

