Sevilla have increased the release clause of 28-year-old Brazil defender Diego Carlos, who Newcastle tried to sign in January, to 80m euros (£67m). (Goal), external

Meanwhile, the Magpies will face Premier League competition from Manchester United if they are to sign Marseille's Boubacar Kamara on a free transfer in the summer, though Atletico Madrid are the frontrunners in the race for the 22-year-old French midfielder. (Footmercato - in French), external

