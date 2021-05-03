Record signing Rodrigo is in the starting line-up for Leeds' title-winning under-23s in their final game of the season against Burnley at Thorp Arch.

He is joined by defenders Gaetano Berardi and Cody Drameh, who were both unused substitutes in the Premier League defeat at Brighton on Saturday.

Midfielder Adam Forshaw and U23s 11-goal top scorer Joe Gelhardt remain on the sidelines through injury, which gives striker Sam Greenwood the chance to pass Gelhardt and move to the top of the scoring charts if he bags at least twice later.

You can hear from head coach Mark Jackson and captain Charlie Cresswell, who will be reflecting on this year's title success and 11-game unbeaten home run, on West Yorkshire Sport Daily on BBC Radio Leeds from 18:00 BST