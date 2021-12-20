How realistic is a circuit break?

Simon Stone, BBC Sport

If one lesson is to be learned about football during the pandemic, it is no-one wants to give anything away and everyone will be looking after themselves.

The obvious point around the Premier League meeting this afternoon is that nine matches have been postponed in barely a week and all clubs, to a lesser or greater extent, are wrestling with the impact of Covid on their squad.

A circuit break - or postponement of fixtures - sounds good in theory. But in practice?

First, where are the spare games going to be played? The season must end on 22 May. Between now and then, there are two spare midweeks with no matches in them.

Second, are clubs willing to pay a rebate to any broadcaster inconvenienced?

And then, there are the more political aspects. Moving fixtures from December to a later point in the season would help clubs who have money to spend in the January transfer window.

Clubs not in great form at present might be open to the idea as well, whereas clubs whose form is good might be keener to play on.

The outcome will be fascinating.