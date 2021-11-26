Another dominant City display in store?

Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

Feels like it’s been a long time since I’ve felt a sense of importance around a Manchester City v West Ham game at Etihad Stadium. But that’s different this weekend.

West Ham are riding high and have beaten the Blues once this season already - becoming the first side in five years to defeat them in the League Cup.

City have been a hit by a minor injury spell of late, although Phil Foden playing last week and resting in midweek should see him OK. There’ll be no Kevin de Bruyne and Jack Grealish is touch and go.

However, Pep Guardiola's men have put in some really dominant displays recently against Manchester United, Everton and PSG. There's no reason why they can't again on Saturday.

I’ll be alongside former City midfielder Paul Lake for this one on BBC Radio Manchester.