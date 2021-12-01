Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Manchester United hope interim manager Ralf Rangnick will be at Old Trafford for Thursday's Premier League game against Arsenal even if his visa issues remain unresolved.

United have already confirmed the 63-year-old will play no part in preparations for the game, with Michael Carrick continuing to take charge.

However, even without a work permit, Rangnick is still allowed to watch United play.

It is not entirely clear whether the red tape will have been sorted in time for Rangnick to be involved for the first time when United host Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Carrick is due to speak to the media at lunchtime - you will be able to follow updates here and the key lines will be on this page later