Leeds played six friendly matches as they built towards the new Premier League season, including Saturday's game against Europa League winners Villarreal.

Here are the Whites' pre-season friendly results in full:

27 July: Guiseley 2-3 Leeds United (Nethermoor Park)

28 July: Blackburn 1-1 Leeds United (Ewood Park)

30 July: Fleetwood 2-1 Leeds United (Highbury Stadium)

31 July: Leeds United 2-3 Real Betis (Loughborough University Stadium)

4 August: Ajax 4-0 Leeds United (Amsterdam Arena)

7 August: Villarreal 2-2 Leeds United (York Community Stadium)