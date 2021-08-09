Brentford's summer ins and outs

Happy with Brentford's summer transfer business so far? Or are they still searching for that final piece of the jigsaw before the window closes on 31 August?

Here's the full rundown of the Bees' ins and outs during the close season:

Ins: Nathan Young-Coombes (Rangers), Dom Jefferies (Salisbury), Daniel Oyegoke (Arsenal), Jude Russell (Crystal Palace), Frank Onyeka (Midtjylland), Kristoffer Ajer (Celtic), Matthew Cox (AFC Wimbledon), Myles Peart-Harris (Chelsea)

Outs: Jared Thompson (released), Kane O’Connor (released), Aubrel Koutsimouka (released), Julien Carre (released), Henrik Dalsgaard (Midtjylland), Luke Daniels (released), Emiliano Marcondes (released), Ellery Balcombe (Burton Albion, loan), Aaron Pressley (AFC Wimbledon, loan)

