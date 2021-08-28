West Ham 2-2 Crystal Palace: Vieira reaction

Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira: "We knew it was going to be difficult. We came here with a really good game plan. In the first half we played with the hand break on, but we were brave enough to put the pressure on them in the second half.

"We deserved the two goals and the point. This game will give us confidence and belief for the rest of the season. There is more to come from this team.

"Conor Gallagher was fantastic. He worked really well and gave use a lot of energy."