Miserable away day for the Gunners

Lorraine McKenna, BBC Sport

At the final whistle at Etihad Stadium, Arsenal’s players, supporters, and most of all manager Mikel Arteta, looked utterly deflated.

The 5-0 thumping by Manchester City is the first time since 1954 that the Gunners have lost their opening three league games.

They have also yet to find the back of the net in the top-flight so far this season.

How Arteta stops the rot remains to be seen.

After hitting six in the Carabao Cup against West Brom in midweek, Arsenal fans may have been forgiven for thinking there was a slight glimmer of hope on the horizon.

Apart from a brief moment when Emile Smith Rowe nearly scored after City goalkeeper Ederson dithered with a clearance, the Gunners didn’t register a single shot on target.

Maybe the international break has come at the right time for the North London club.