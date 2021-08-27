Transfer news: City agree Ronaldo deal
Manchester City have agreed a deal with Juventus to bring Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 36, to the club. (AS - in Spanish)
Juventus want between 25-30m euros (£21-25m) for Ronaldo, with City expected to offer him a two-year deal. (Guardian)
The Italian club expected Ronaldo to stay but are keen to sign City's Brazil forward Gabriel Jesus, 24, as his replacement. (Sky Sports)
Ronaldo is demanding £510,000-a-week to join City, which would comfortably make him the club's highest earner and potentially upset other members of the squad. (Sun)