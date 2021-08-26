Sean Dyche has praised his makeshift Burnley side after they reached the Carabao Cup third round by beating Newcastle 4-3 in a penalty shootout.

Goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey starred for the Clarets, saving spot-kicks from Allan Saint-Maximin and Miguel Almiron.

"It was a tight game and Wayne's made two big saves during the game,” said Dyche.

"We're patching the side together once again, so we hope that recovers quickly. When you think we played Erik Pieters in three positions in one game it's not the perfect scenario.

"But the battling qualities, the mentality was good, we kept foraging, kept trying to break them down while trying to defend properly, and overall we came away with a sneaky one on penalties, but we'll take it."