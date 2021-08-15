Newcastle 2-4 West Ham: Moyes reaction

West Ham manager David Moyes, speaking to BBC MOTD: "I really enjoyed it. I thought we played well in the first half and if you come here in front of 50,000 supporters and go a goal down after three minutes, we showed a lot of character.

"We gave Newcastle a bit of a leg up with the goal before half-time, we did not deserve to go 2-1 behind. We kept at it, the players who performed really well last season have started well this season.

"We have the capability of a team that can attack and score goals. We have to make sure we don't concede two every time because it makes the job more difficult.

"We play the way away like we do at home, I can see an evolution of the team and have a great trust in how they are playing. I was angry with the goals but I thought we played pretty well today."