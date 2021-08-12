What are the Covid-19 protocols for Norwich fans?

Premier League clubs are preparing for the return of capacity crowds for the first time since March 2020.

The easing of coronavirus restrictions will see stadiums have no social distancing measures in place in the stands, but there will be random Covid-19 status checks as fans enter grounds.

There remains uncertainty on whether 'vaccine passports' will be introduced from October 2021.

So what are the rules at the Carrow Road this season?

- No mandatory Covid-19 checks, but Norwich will follow the current Premier League guidelines, including potential spot checks.

- The club has advised supporters to continue to wear face masks in indoor areas and concourses.

Read how all Premier League clubs are preparing for the return of fans