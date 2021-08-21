Man City 5-0 Norwich: Guardiola reaction

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola lavished praise on Gabriel Jesus after the Brazil forward set up three of the five goals against Norwich.

Guardiola said: “If one person deserves respect and prizes and everything, it is him, because he never complains.

"It is one of the reasons why when you wake up in the morning, you go to work, it is to see this type of player, this type of human being. His mom and dad have to be so proud to have a person like him.

“He can play as a striker, he can play left, he can play right – always what the team needs.

He can play 10 minutes from the bench and he will play the best 10 minutes he can play. He is fantastic and all of us have to learn from him and I’m more than satisfied he was nominated man of the match."