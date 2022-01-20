Former Chelsea and Leicester goalkeeper Mark Schwarzer says Manchester United's "clinical" finishing was the difference as Ralf Rangnick's side beat Brentford.

United were poor in the first half and were indebted to goalkeeper David de Gea for a string of fine saves. After the break, they improved and goals from Anthony Elanga, Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford secured the points.

"United were so much more clinical in front of goal," Schwarzer said on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast. "They came out fighting after half-time and it paid off for them.

"They had similar opportunities to Brentford but took them and deserved to win the game."

The Bees have beaten Arsenal at Brentford Community Stadium, drawn with Liverpool and made it very difficult for both Chelsea and Manchester City.

"The big teams have struggled here," said Schwarzer. "It's a tough place to come so United will definitely take the win."

