'We decided not to rush signings'

George Cummins, BBC Sport

Mikel Arteta was quite clear this morning that letting Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang join Barcelona was the right move for all parties.

The club have taken a gamble in not replacing him - with only Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah as recognised strikers - but Arteta says they are waiting for the right player.

"We did what we believe is the right thing to do with players who had to leave. Contract situations were catching up in those situations and we had to be fair. We had a clear plan of what we could do, and then it has to be doable.

"But we are very clear, we only want the best players and the best people at this club. We decided not to rush."

Takehiro Tomiyasu is back in training so could play against Wolves on Thursday.

The Arsenal manager also confirmed that Lacazette will be the captain until the end of the season.

How would you shape the attack against Wolves? Pick your Gunners XI here