Howe on Trippier, transfers & Covid
- Published
Alistair Magowan, BBC Sport
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has been speaking before his side face Cambridge United in the FA Cup third round on Saturday and after the club announced the signing of Kieran Trippier.
Here are the key lines:
Howe said Trippier is "up for the fight, but he sees a longer-term vision for the club and his career", adding: "It's a sign that the club has a huge pull. I'm not talking financial - Kieran hasn't come for that, he's come for the club and the challenge and the longer term vision."
He said he's "confident" of more signings, but also said he can't give any promises and wouldn't be drawn on names.
Howe added that he wouldn't want to sign players who insist on relegation clauses: "I think offering relegation clauses is a sure way to bring in players who don't have the correct motivation." However, he didn't rule it out entirely.
A decision on Sean Longstaff's future will be made in "coming weeks".
Covid has affected his squad and Howe said he will consider the vaccination status of players trying to sign.
Issac Hayden is out for 10 weeks after a knee operation. Howe said he had been playing through pain.
They are still waiting to hear about Callum Wilson injury diagnosis.