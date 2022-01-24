Watford are without a win in nine games in all competitions (D1 L8), their longest run without a victory since December 2013 (10).

Norwich enjoyed their biggest margin of victory in a Premier League match since beating West Brom 4-0 in May 2013, and their biggest away from home in the division since September 1993, a 5-1 win at Everton.

The Hornets have now gone 30 Premier League games without a clean sheet (since a 3-0 win v Liverpool in February 2020), with only West Brom enduring a longer such run in the history of the competition (34 in 2011).

Dean Smith is the first Norwich manager to win back-to-back Premier League games with the club since Alex Neil in April 2016.

Since the start of 2016-17, only Arsenal (19) have picked up more Premier League red cards than Watford (18).