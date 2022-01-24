Howe's methods starting to bear fruit

Alistair Magowan, BBC Sport

The significance of Jonjo Shelvey's goal and the three points for Newcastle cannot be underestimated in the context of what has been a difficult season for the visitors.

Following the club's October takeover by new Saudi owners, it was hoped a poor start could be eliminated once Howe was appointed as the new manager.

Further hope came when they entered the transfer window as Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood joined the club. But a porous defence has hampered their attempts to move up the table and frustrations in the transfer market this week led to a feeling among some fans that relegation looked increasingly likely.

Questions about their upcoming trip to Saudi Arabia hardly helped the mood.

But to hang on for a precious success sparked delight at the final whistle among the players and Howe, as Trippier and the manager led the applause in front of their travelling fans.

There were some fine displays from the visitors, who were tested by Marcelo Bielsa's team in a, sometimes, frantic game during which only poor finishing let both sides down.

There have been questions about whether Howe was best suited to keep Newcastle in the top flight despite a previous relegation with Bournemouth. But, after a positive display which only ended with a draw against Watford last week, this showed his team are moving in the right direction.