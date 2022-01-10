Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl says "it is clear we can't go on like this" after Everton's fixture with Leicester tomorrow evening was cancelled because of Covid-19 cases, injuries and the Africa Cup of Nations.

"I can't speak about their exact situation but I know ours," said Hasenhuttl. "We have injuries, we have Covid-19 cases and in the summer the message was clear that you have to play if you have enough players.

"The Premier League should know the details but the transparency is not there."

Saints' game with Newcastle was postponed on 2 January and Hasenhuttl repeated that the decision "affected us massively".

"It is clear that not everybody is happy with the situation we have at the moment," he said.

"We are still in a pandemic and that is the decisive factor but this cancelling of games cannot go on like this.

"Everybody is clear about that."