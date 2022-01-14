Lawro's predictions: Brighton v Crystal Palace

Lawro's prediction: 1-1.

Brighton have hit a bit of form after that long run of draws or defeats they were on before Christmas.

The Seagulls are not just getting wins - three in their past four games in all competitions - but they are playing well too, so they will be full of confidence.

I still think Crystal Palace will get something out of this one, though. The rivalry between the two sides has produced some really good games in recent seasons, and I can see this one being close.

The Eagles have won on their past two visits to the Amex, but this time, with the way Brighton are playing, they will probably be happy not to be beaten.

S-X's prediction: 1-2.

Brighton have been playing well, but I am a bit of a Wilfried Zaha fan so I am going with Palace for that reason.

