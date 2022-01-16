Liverpool 3-0 Brentford: Frank reaction

Brentford manager Thomas Frank to BBC Sport: "We were unbeliveable in the first half against one of the best teams in the world. We kept them quiet. If we had gone to half time 0-0 it would have been a different story, but if we want to get points here we can’t concede from set pieces.

"We had the chance with Bryan Mbuemo and then they came down the other end - fantastic cross, fantastic finish - and that killed the game.

"Until the second goal, it showed if we keep our discipline, keep pressing, defend well in the low block, we can match some of the best."